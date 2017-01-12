Human trafficking suspect Shuzi Li due in court Thursday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman accused of recruiting victims and then having them serve as sex workers will be in court again on Thursday.

A hearing is scheduled at Northampton District Court for Shuzi Li, who is charged with trafficking persons for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, and money laundering. Attorney General Maura Healey’s office says that Li trafficked women from Flushing, Queens to Pine Spa NoHo in Northampton, and Agawam Massage Therapy in Agawam.

In an earlier court hearing, the prosecution said that Li was seen bringing women from bus stations to the spas, as well as an apartment in West Springfield. She allegedly recruited her victims, advertised sexual services online, and set up appointments for the encounters. Once the appointments were booked, Li would allegedly bring the victims to the locations where sex was exchanged for money.

Li was one of multiple people charged in separate human trafficking investigations involving local massage parlors last month.

22News will be in court for Thursday’s hearing, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.