High blood pressure rates rising around the globe

(CNN) – The world’s blood pressure is going up, according to a new study published in the January 10th issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Rates of high blood pressure have increased globally in the last 25 years. That’s according to researchers who analyzed more than 800 studies from 154 countries, examining information from nearly nine million people around the world.

They found that the rate of elevated systolic blood pressure grew substantially between 1990 and 2015. Systolic pressure refers to the amount of pressure in your arteries when your heart muscle contracts and pushes blood into your veins. It’s the top number in your blood pressure reading and it’s normally between 90 and 120.

JAMA’s analysis projected that an estimated 3.5 billion adults had systolic blood pressure on the high end of that scale, between 110-and-115. Another 874-million were at 140 or higher.

Systolic pressure of 110-to-115 has been linked to multiple types of cardiovascular and kidney problems.

Researchers said it was linked to ten million deaths in 2015, and was the leading global contributor to preventable death that year.

