Hampden County Hall of Justice renamed for Chief Justice Roderick Ireland

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A high honor for a distinguished native son of Springfield: on Thursday morning, Governor Charlie Baker signed legislation re-naming the Hampden County Hall of Justice as the Roderick Ireland Courthouse.

As Springfield native, Ireland is the retired chief justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. The good news spread quickly through the 42 year-old courthouse. Regional Administrative Superior Court Judge Edward McDonough told 22News that Justice Ireland is deserving of this honor.

“Anyone who knows him knows that he sets the finest example of anyone sitting on the bench that any one of us has ever known. I’m just delighted this wonderful courthouse is going to bear his name,” McDonough said.

Renaming the courthouse will be the second such honor for the Springfield native. The street where he grew up in the Old Hill neighborhood also bears his name.