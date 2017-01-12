Greenfield awarded for renewable energy program

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield has been nationally recognized for their usage of renewable energy. The town was one of only a handful of communities chosen as a “2016 Crown Community.”

American City and County gives the award to five cities or towns for their innovative and impactful projects. They are recognizing Greenfield for purchasing locally-generated renewable energy certificates. These certificates are used by the Greenfield Light and Power program, which provides electricity to many residents in town.

The program was the first in Massachusetts to incorporate these renewable energy certificates. More than One thousand three hundred of them came from solar systems in Greenfield and in surrounding communities.

“Many of them were from our Greenfield Solar Challenge, where we made it easier for people to put solar on their rooftops, all that solar production produces these renewable energy certificates,” said Laurie Didonato of Greenfield Energy and Sustainability.

Didonato told 22News that the energy that the Greenfield Light and Power program produces is 100% green. The town has received their contract for the electricity supply program for this year, and are offering it at a lower rate.