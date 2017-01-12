Friendly’s holding day-long fundraiser for Holyoke fire victims

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The lunch crowd at Friendly’s on Northampton Street in Holyoke was delighted to be able to help out the victims of the New Year’s Day fire that killed three people and forced 25 families from their homes.

All day Thursday, five local Friendly’s locations are donating 20% of their sales to the Holyoke Mayor’s Fire Relief Fund, benefiting the fire victims.

The idea for the fundraiser came from Holyoke native Katie Murphy, who is currently a manager at a Friendly’s in Westfield. Murphy said that when she saw the footage of the devastating apartment building fire, she wanted to do something to help. She went to her bosses, who approved of her idea for the day-long effort.

The fund has already raised $65,000 out of their $100,000 goal to meet the needs of the fire victims, and that is before the addition of the money being raised Thursday.

All 25 families have since been relocated to other apartments within the city of Holyoke.

The fundraiser continues until 10:00 Thursday night at the following Friendly’s locations.

Holyoke – 1745 Northampton St.

– 1745 Northampton St. Ludlow – 471 Center St.

– 471 Center St. South Hadley – 489 Newton St.

– 489 Newton St. Westfield – 21 Southampton Rd.

– 21 Southampton Rd. West Springfield – 1094 Riverdale St.