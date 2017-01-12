Drone strikes Space Needle

(KING) Video has been recovered from a drone that crashed into Seattle’s Space Needle on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve.

It happened as pyrotechnicians set up for the T-Mobile “New Year’s at the Needle” fireworks display, which went off at midnight on New Year’s Day. No one was injured.

A Space Needle spokesperson says the drone landed on the roof – 575 feet above ground.

“There’s people down in the Seattle Center and up here in the Space Needle, so if a drone does get close to people, there are safety concerns,” said the spokesperson, Karen Olson. “Take a picture of the Space Needle with a camera and not with a drone.”

