Doctor: Warm and cold cycles don’t make you sick

It's not the temperatures that make you sick

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the past two days, the temperatures throughout western Massachusetts have felt more like spring than winter.

Can fluctuating temperatures put you at risk for catching a cold? While a lot of people think that’s the case, it’s not.

Dr. Richard Shuman, the President of the Riverbend Medical Group, told 22News it’s not the temperatures that make you sick; “If it’s 50 degrees or 10 degrees, you’re no more likely to get an infectious disease. Like I said, it’s more of an issue of being in a closed space when it’s colder.”

Dr. Shuman said when its cold people tend to go indoors, which is where the transmission of infections occur, from being in closed spaces.

