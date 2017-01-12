Controversial video involving 3 fired Agawam officers released

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The video dates back to June of 2016. The suspect you see was allegedly drunk and arrested after a struggle at Six Flags, and then brought to the Agawam Police Station.

The officers you see in the video, Sgt. Anthony Grasso, Officer Edward Connor and Officer John Moccio were fired by Mayor Richard Cohen for the alleged use of force.

The Hampden County District Attorney announced this week that his office would not prosecute these officers. They are also appealing their firing through civil service. John Connor, the |attorney for the three officers, claims their behavior was justified.

22News obtained the department’s use of force policies and procedures. It states that assaultive behavior from a suspect justifies defensive tactics that could include baton strikes, hits from a stun gun or deploying police dogs.

Attorney Connor said, “Under the policies and procedures, the use of the force was authorized. Now they may disagree with that, but that doesn’t mean that these officer didn’t act in accordance with the policies and their training and that is what I think they are fearful of.”

We went to the police station to speak to Agawam Police Chief Eric Gillis, but said he was not available to speak. Mayor Cohen declined our request for comment.

Attorney Connor said he’s worried that this case will cause other officers to hesitate to defend themselves when it’s appropriate.