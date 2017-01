CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you are welcoming a new puppy into your home this year, there are some things you need to know to have a great relationship between you and your pet. Tibby Chase with the Pioneer Valley Kennel Club talked with us about these “must knows”

House Training Basic Commands No Jumping Bite Management Walking on leash Cease and desist Accepting handling (grooming/petting) Calm and quiet when asked Learning to be alone “Come” command