(KUSA/NBC News) Two people are recovering after a tire smashed through the windshield of their SUV on Interstate 25 near Thornton, Colorado Wednesday.

Thornton firefighters say a car traveling on I-25 lost the tire, which then bounced into oncoming traffic.

According to AAA, road debris was responsible for more than 200,000 accidents between 2011 and 2014, resulting in 39,220 injuries.

