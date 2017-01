ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Police in Enfield found the body of a man they say has been missing since January 7.

Enfield Police Chief Carl Sferrazza told 22News 20-year-old Zachary Poirier’s body was found Thursday morning at the end of Diamond Drive down an embankment.

Connecticut State Police dogs assisted Enfield police in finding Poirier’s body.

Sferrazza said Poirier is not believed to have been the victim of a crime.

Click here to view a map on your mobile device.