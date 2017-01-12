Belchertown H.S. basketball player hits impresive milestone

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Kayla Henry scored her 1,000th point during a game Thursday night against the Springfield High School of Science and Technology. She scored eight of those points within the first five minutes of the game.

Henry told 22News she didn’t always think this moment would happen; “My freshman and sophomore year, I didn’t think I was going to get it, because I didn’t have that many points, but junior year I got a lot, so it came into perspective, and then this year I had a great start to the season, so I was able to get it.”

She is currently the leading scorer in western Massachusetts high school basketball. In addition to being a star on the basketball court, her teachers call her an “excellent student,” who is also a standout soccer player.