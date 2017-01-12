BBB offers tips on finding a reliable heating contractor

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Do you have a heating contractor or repair company on speed dial in case your home loses heat during the winter months?

The last thing you want to deal with this winter is to have issues with your heating system, but it could happen. It’s best to find a contractor before an issue come up with your heat.

“When you need a repair or service check to your heating system, you want to be sure you are hiring someone you can trust,” said Nancy B. Cahalen, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central New England.

The following tips to help you find a reliable heating company in your area are from the Better Business Bureau:

Shop around. Research several companies to learn about their background and qualifications. Some may be better qualified than others depending on their work history and your heating system. BBB Business Profiles will give you a background on the business, including past complaints and customer reviews. Be sure the business is properly licensed to perform the work. Compare bids for pricing and job scope.

Get everything in writing. When contracting a job, even an emergency service, make sure everything the business agrees to is put in writing. Make sure the cost is within your budget and that any verbal promises are also documented in writing. Read the contract thoroughly and get any questions answered before signing.

Understand the warranty. If the business offers a warranty on the work, make sure you understand what is covered and how long it will be covered.

