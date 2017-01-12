Aaron Hernandez’s tattoos may play role in murder trial

BOSTON (AP) — Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s tattoos aren’t the first to be used as evidence in a murder trial.

Body art has played a role in a surprising number of criminal cases nationwide, though legal experts concede that tattoos by themselves are rarely a deciding factor in convictions.

A Massachusetts judge ruled this week that prosecutors can tell the jury about two tattoos they contend relate to the crimes Hernandez is awaiting trial on. He faces murder charges for the fatal shootings of two Boston men in 2012 and a witness intimidation charge for the nonfatal shooting of a former Hernandez friend in 2013.