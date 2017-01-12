23 elementary students transported to hospital after Virginia school bus crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A school bus carrying more than 30 students overturned in Dinwiddie County Thursday morning.

The crash happened on the 25,000 block of Ferndale Road near River Road.

There were 32 Sutherland Elementary School students on the bus, an update to earlier reports from Virginia State Police (VSP) that said 23 were on board.

“Only one student complained of an injury, but all are being transported to the hospital to be checked as a precautionary measure,” VSP said. “The bus driver, an adult male, was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.”

Ten students were taken to VCU Medical Center, seven to Chippenham Hospital, four to Southside Regional Medical Center, at least four to John Randolph Medical Center and four to Johnston-Willis Hospital.

All of the students are reportedly doing well with only minor bumps and bruises but no major injuries.

“They were visibly upset. They’re young and of course we had some medics comforting them and police officers comforting them,” said Dennis Hale, Chief of Fire and EMS Dinwiddie. “We had moved about 20 kids inside just to get them away from what’s going on. They’re upset but to be really honest with you, they did really well.”

An alert call was sent out to parents at Sutherland Elementary following the crash.

8News spoke with one woman who was two cars behind the bus when it flipped over.

Khadijah Holland came around the curb and saw the bus flipped over on its side. She along with another driver rushed to the scene to help.

She snapped photos after all the kids were safely off the bus, but before that, she and another driver ripped open the emergency back door and were helping children off the bus.

“They were very upset. They were crying. They were overall just scared and shocked. I was in shock myself. My heart was racing. I was thinking, I was in my pajamas and I was just like come on get the kids off the bus,” Holland said.

She also told 8News she checked every student she helped off the bus for serious injuries but thankfully found none.

According to VSP, the bus was traveling south on Ferndale Road when it ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment of snow, crossed over Pinecroft Road and overturned onto its side in the ditch.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

