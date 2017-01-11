Western Massachusetts residents enjoy day of warm winter weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents took advantage of Wednesday’s warmup.

People were pulling out their bikes and spending extra time outside, with weather getting into the 50’s. Many said they were wearing shorts and t-shirts for the first time since fall. Some Northampton residents headed to the park to enjoy the warm weather.

Zachary Dietz of Northampton told 22News, “I was gonna go to the gym, but instead I decided to go to South Park and throw a frisbee, just because it’s really nice weather, took advantage of it.”

People said they wished winter days could always be this warm.