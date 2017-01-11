Un-shoveled sidewalk causing controversy in Goshen

GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampshire county town of Goshen is at the center of a snow removal controversy. The controversy concerns an unshoveled section of Main Street near the Goshen General Store.

A 22News viewer reported, and Goshen Police Chief Jeff Hewes confirmed, that the snow and ice-covered street prevents a disabled resident who uses a wheelchair from getting to the general store. The owner told 22News, off camera that she won’t hire someone to shovel the sidewalk. Goshen has so few sidewalks that there are no town by-laws mandating businesses clear them of snow.

15-year-resident Rosemarie Clark feels the store owner is insensitive. “It’s horrible. I believe that a handicapped person should be on top of the list of priorities, and I don’t think that anyone should refuse to clear the sidewalk that’s maybe 40 feet long,” Goshen said.

“I think that this section of the walk is being cleared. The equipment is already out there, the personnel is already out there. I don’t see why the town can’t take care of that 40 feet,” Melanie Dann of Goshen said.

But 22News learned it’s not quite that simple. Select board Chairwoman Angela Otis said her town isn’t responsible for snow removal in front of privately owned property. So the dilemma remains: Otis doesn’t know who will clear away the ice and snow.