Trump blasts “fake news”, won’t release taxes

NBC's Chris Pollone Published: Updated:
President-elect Donald Trump lashes out at publication of "phony" intelligence data on Russian hacking, says he won't divest his business interests or release his tax returns.
(NBC News) President-elect Trump answered reporters’ questions Wednesday in a wide ranging press conference, his first in nearly six-months.

Trump faced a barrage of questions on everything from his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin to the repeal of Obamacare.

The President-elect promised to repeal and replace Obamacare “almost simultaneously” and also doubled down on his campaign pledge to build a wall along the U.S.- Mexican border.

Trump was also pressed on a report the Russian government may have gathered compromising personal and financial information about him.

NBC News has learned that information was part of briefing materials prepared for President-elect Trump and President Obama, but never presented directly to Trump.

“I saw the info outside of that meeting, all fake news, phony didn’t happen,” Trump said.

During the news conference Trump’s tax attorney presented a mountain of documents outlining steps being taken to isolate him from his billion dollar business as the President-elect prepares to take the oath of office in just nine days. Still, he will not be divesting his interests, establishing a blind trust or releasing his tax returns.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2jEAUJ8

