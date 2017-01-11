Tons of chicken wings being prepared for Patriots playoff game

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Patriots Nation is gearing-up for a big game on Sunday, and while some people have tickets to the game, for most people, the best seat will be right in front of the TV. That could be at home, or at a bar or restaurant.

At EB’s Restaurant in Agawam, the pre-orders for game day staples, such as chicken wings, are already coming in.

EB’s plans to cook thousands of pounds of chicken wings this Saturday, with that number only increasing as the Patriots get deeper into the playoffs.

“Just for this weekend, probably three or four thousand pounds. It gets into tonnage now when you get into the playoffs, and I’m not really exaggerating. We really go full steam. It’s an exciting weekend for us and an exciting weekend for the Pats, who hopefully will go to the Super Bowl,” EB’s owner Ed Borgatti said.

Kickoff is at 8:15 on Saturday in Foxborough. 22News is your home for Patriots playoff coverage. We will be live at Gillette Stadium on game day, and we want to interact with you between now and then. Show us how you, your children, or your pets are getting ready for the big game by sending photos to reportit@wwlp.com. Your pictures may end up on WWLP.com or on the air!