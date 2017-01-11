The Vampire Diaries – We Have History Together Scene

(CW) – Class is in session in the next episode of The Vampire Diaries, Friday at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.

About the next episode:

Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) attend an anger management support group looking for their next victim. Sybil (guest star Nathalie Kelley) is still alive and teaching a group of high school students who she’ll later use as leverage to get Caroline (Candice King) to locate a historical artifact that can be used against her. Meanwhile, Stefan and Damon continue their commitment to Cade as they test the morals of a young doctor, Tara (guest star Alexandra Chando). Zach Roerig also stars. Ian Somerhalder directed the episode written by Matthew D’Ambrosio (#808).

Don’t see the video? Click here to view >>

Connect with The Vampire Diaries Online:

Visit The Vampire Diaries WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/TheVampireDiaries

Like The Vampire Diaries on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/thevampiredi…

Follow The Vampire Diaries on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cwtvd

Follow The Vampire Diaries on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/thecwtvd

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/