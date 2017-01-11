Massachusetts officials aim to make changes to recent marijuana law

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts voters approved the state’s new recreational marijuana law with 54% of the vote. However, 22News explains why some of the laws supporters are now upset.

It’s because the law some people voted for seems to be changing. When voters approved ballot question 4, they approved the legalization of recreational marijuana. It did not lock in the all the proposed details of that law.

Details like, when will the pot shops open? How much should marijuana be taxed and how many plants can people grow at home?

Amherst native and Senate President Stan Rosenberg says the legislature is considering reducing the 12 plant limit.

Betty Harackiewicz of Ludlow said, “I definitely agree that it should be reduced. I was opposed to the recreational marijuana law to begin with so I think they are trying to stabilize that whole situation. This would just give them more problems in the long run.”

Gov. Baker has delayed fully implementing the recreational marijuana law. They are also considering putting a higher tax on marijuana and delaying the opening of retail pot shops until at least 2018.

Rosenberg says final decision will be made with input from supporters, detractors, law enforcement and the medical community.