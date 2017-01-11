State commission to study a permanent move to Daylight Saving Time

BOSTON (WWLP) – New England residents know the feeling to losing one hour of sleep when the region shifts to Daylight Saving Time in March. Massachusetts lawmakers are studying the economic and health impacts of remaining on Daylight Saving Time year-round.

The proposal would save you the trouble of resetting your clocks in November and give you more sunlight at the end of the day.

Tom Emswiler of Quincy inspired state lawmakers to look into the idea. He told 22News, “I’m originally from the D.C. area, and so when I moved up here in 2011 I was horrified my first winter when the sun set at 4:11PM. I thought to myself, there has to be a better way.”

Massachusetts residents stay on Daylight Saving Time for most of the year. The clocks turn back one hour between November and March, bringing short days and long nights.

“I do have a lot of concerns and I’m going to say it upfront,” said state Representative Paul Frost (R-Auburn).

Critics say the move would create darker mornings when students are walking to school. Rep. Paul Frost questions how Massachusetts could shift time zones with no other New England states on board.

He said, “From November to March, we’re going to have a different time than everybody else around us and we’re not a big state. We’re not Texas; we’re not Ohio. We’re not a big state.”

Supporters say longer daylight hours could reduce the number of car accidents and save money on your energy bills.

The commission has until the end of March to determine whether Massachusetts should change time zones.