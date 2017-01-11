Springfield police: Suspects used fake $100 bills at Stop & Shop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Springfield are looking to identify two men who they say used fake $100 bills at the Stop & Shop on Cooley Street on New Year’s Eve.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News the men entered the grocery store at 5:30 p.m. within seconds of each other and made three transactions that were all under $10.00 in value. He said the men paid for the items with fake $100 bills and left the store with more than $300 in real money.

One of the suspects is described as a black man in his 30s or 40s, who is 5’10, between 260-280 pounds, with black hair and a mustache. The other is described as a Hispanic man, who is also expected to be in his 30s or 40s, is 6′ tall and weighs around 225 pounds, with a mustache and shaved head.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information is asked to call Springfield police at 413-787-6355.