Springfield Police: Suspect allegedly stole hospital employee’s credit cards

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Major Crime Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly used stolen credit cards at Walmart.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, the department received a report from an employee at a local hospital on January 5th that her purse was stolen, and inside was her wallet and credit cards.

Later that day, Delaney said the alleged thief was caught on surveillance camera using the stolen credit cards at the Walmart on Boston Road in Springfield. He bought $300 worth of items.

If you have any information on the alleged suspect, you’re asked to call Detective Gifford Jenkins of the Major Crime Unit at 413-787-6355, or you can “Text-a-Tip”.