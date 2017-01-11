Springfield Police make arrest in shooting of 10 year old girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police have made an arrest in the shooting of a 10 year old girl last spring.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that Wilson Garcia, 24, of Springfield, has been charged in connection with the June 9, 2016 shooting. The shooting took place at the corner of Belmont Avenue and Euclid Avenue around 4:30 in the afternoon.

According to Delaney, the intended target, a 22 year old woman, was shot in the buttocks. The 10 year old girl was struck in her right calf by a stray bullet as she was getting off the school bus. Both victims were taken to the hospital and have since recovered.

Springfield Police Detectives continued to investigate in the months following the shooting. They obtained an arrest warrant for Garcia who was taken into custody at his apartment on Allen Street on Tuesday.

Wilson is charged with:

1) Discharging a Firearm Within 500 ft. of a Dwelling

2) Malicious damage to a MV

3) Assault With a Dangerous Weapon (Handgun)

4) Possession of a Firearm W/O Permit

5) Possession of Ammo

6) Attempted A&B With a Firearm

Wilson was arraigned Wednesday in Springfield District Court.