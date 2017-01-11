Springfield ranked one of the safest cities for pedestrian

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to Smart Growth America, there were 71 pedestrian deaths in the City of Springfield between 2005 and 2014

However, despite that, they ranked Greater Springfield the country’s 13th least dangerous metro area for pedestrians. They also ranked Massachusetts as the 10th least dangerous state for pedestrians.

“It’s always good to have something bright on, some color, some type of movement; don’t wear dark clothing because it can be difficult for drivers to see you,” said Jorge Alicea of Springfield.

The Pioneer Valley Planning Commission told 22News they’re continuously working to improve all roadways and streets in the Pioneer Valley. They said this report highlights some work that needs to continue to maintain that safety rating, which could include a variety of factors.

“There’s a number of educational, enforcement, emergency responders, trying to get a comprehensive effort in identifying the need,” said Gary Roux, principal planner for PVPC.

The PVPC is currently conducting a study to determine the problem areas, and how to correct them. They’ve also released an updated report of the top 100 high crash intersections of the Pioneer Valley to help communities target and improve roadway safety.