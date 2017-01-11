South Hadley adopts law to fingerprint ice cream vendors

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting this summer, anyone who wants to sell ice cream in the Town of South Hadley will have to submit to having their fingerprints taken.

Wednesday night, South Hadley adopted the Massachusetts law requiring fingerprinting of anyone seeking an ice cream vendor’s license. During the application process, the fingerprints would be run through the national registry, to check criminal history and crimes involving children.

State Representative John Scibak of South Hadley told 22News, “Clearly, we don’t want somebody who’s coming out attracting kids, and have that person be a sex offender or someone who may abduct of cause harm to kids.”

Town Administrator Michael Sullivan said the fingerprint applications could begin next month.