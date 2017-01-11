School bus rolled over on Rt. 128 in Waltham; 22 students on board

WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A school bus rolled over and went off the highway on Route 128/I-95 southbound in Waltham early Wednesday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police, there were only minor injuries in the rollover, which also involved a pickup truck, and happened just north of the Massachusetts Turnpike exit on 128.

Bus was carrying 22 students from grades 6-8 from Curtis Middle School Sudbury. 10 being taken to Children's w minor injuries. More… — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 11, 2017

…Other 12 students being taken to Children's for evaluation/precautionary reasons. Bus was involved in collision and rolled over guardrail — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 11, 2017

The 22 students on board the bus attend sixth through eighth grade at the Curtis Middle School in Sudbury.

NBC Boston reports that the accident is causing significant traffic delays, and may continue to do so into the evening commute.