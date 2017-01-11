Residents without power in parts of western Massachusetts

More than 600 customers without power in Franklin County

Mark Wiernasz Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline

(WWLP) – Residents in parts of western Massachusetts are without power Wednesday morning.

National Grid is reporting more than 600 customers have lost power in Shutesbury, with an estimated restoration time of 7:15 a.m.

According to the Eversouce Power Outage map, 54 customers are without power in Longmeadow, and 32 people have lost power in Leyden. Outages were also reported in Southwick, but the lights have since come back on, according to the map.

It is unclear what has caused the outages Wednesday or when repairs will be finished.

If your power is out, you can still watch 22News on your mobile device! Click here to watch 22News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s