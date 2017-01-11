Residents without power in parts of western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Residents in parts of western Massachusetts are without power Wednesday morning.

National Grid is reporting more than 600 customers have lost power in Shutesbury, with an estimated restoration time of 7:15 a.m.

According to the Eversouce Power Outage map, 54 customers are without power in Longmeadow, and 32 people have lost power in Leyden. Outages were also reported in Southwick, but the lights have since come back on, according to the map.

It is unclear what has caused the outages Wednesday or when repairs will be finished.

If your power is out, you can still watch 22News on your mobile device! Click here to watch 22News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.