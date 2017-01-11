Officer finds $1.2 million worth of cocaine during traffic stop

(Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)
(Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities in Fayette County discovered more than $1 million worth of cocaine in a trash bag Monday morning.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Randy Thumann and his K9 partner Lobos pulled over a Chevy Tahoe on Interstate 10 for a traffic violation. Sgt. Thumann believed the driver, Nestor Zuniga-Castro, 40, was nervous and had conflicting stories.

Zuniga-Castro gave the officer consent to search the vehicle, where on the floorboard he found a large trash bag containing approximately 12 kilograms of cocaine. The cocaine has a street of approximately $1.2 million dollars.

The driver was arrested for felony drug possession and taken to the Fayette County Jail.

