More than 25,000 expected at post-inaugural rally, march in Boston

BOSTON (State House News Service) – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Attorney General Maura Healey, and Boston Mayor Martin Walsh are the featured speakers during a rally and march scheduled on Boston Common the day after President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural in Washington D.C.

The speaking lineup for the Jan. 21 event was announced Wednesday by the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, which said the Boston Women’s March for America is one of 300 similar events happening around the country and internationally.

“On the day after the inauguration, Americans will unite in towns, cities and schools from Boston to Anchorage to send a message to our leaders and the world that the United States stands for values of human dignity, equal rights and freedom from discrimination,” organizers wrote in their announcement.

According to the women’s caucus, more than 25,000 people are expected to gather for the speaking program near the corner of Charles and Beacon streets.