Massachusetts awarded $2-million to improve career education

The grant will be distributed over the next three years

Amy Phillips, Producer, 22News Investigative Team Published:
state-house-dome

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts will receive a $1.95-million grant to support the strengthening and expansion of high quality career education pathways for students.

The Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have selected Massachusetts as one of 10 states to be part of the $75 million, five-year New Skills for Youth initiative.  The program focuses on vocational and technical education-to-work pathways that provide career exposure by offering college credits and work experience while training.  It also expands skill learning opportunities that are in step with changing technology, and fill the employment needs of businesses in the state.

Massachusetts has received the grant from CCSSO for the New Skills for Youth initiative after a rigorous review process, which included examination of the state’s plan to transform the process of designing and developing career preparedness education programs.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s