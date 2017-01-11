Mass. nurse pleads guilty to stealing morphine from work

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former nurse who worked at a Worcester nursing home has pleaded guilty to stealing morphine from her workplace.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that 33-year-old Lea Roberge pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday two counts of tampering with a consumer product. She is scheduled to be sentenced April 5.

Prosecutors say Roberge was working at the Holy Trinity Eastern Orthodox Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in March 2015 when she stole morphine from at least six vials and one bottle in two emergency narcotic kits. Roberge concealed the thefts by replacing the morphine with saline solution.

Other facility staff noticed that the vials had been tampered with.

Roberge was initially suspended before she was fired by the facility.

___

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.)