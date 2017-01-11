Massachusetts lawmakers consider scaling back homegrown pot operations

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts adults can possess it, smoke it, and even grow up to one dozen marijuana plants in their homes. State lawmakers are considering whether that number is too high.

The Massachusetts House and Senate are taking a closer look at the new recreational marijuana law that was approved by voters in November.

State lawmakers already voted to delay legal retail marijuana sales by six months, to July 2018. Now, they’re considering whether to scale back on homegrown operations.

Adults ages 21 and older can grow up to six pot plants in their homes with the limit of one dozen plants per household if there are roommates.

West Springfield State Representative Michael Finn believes the marijuana law needs to be tweaked. Finn told 22News, “Find out how much potentially could one person be growing monthly, and what they do with that. Are they using – there’s a lot of unanswered questions.”

State lawmakers have yet to file legislation to limit the number of marijuana plants adults can grow at home.