Man accused in hospital hacking ends 100-day hunger strike

Gottesfeld orchestrated the attack on the hospital to protest the treatment of Justina Pelletier

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Hacking Charge Hunger Strike
(Terri Barach photo via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man awaiting trial in the 2014 hacking of a hospital’s computer network says he is ending a hunger strike after 100 days.

Martin Gottesfeld, who acknowledges he attacked the computer network at Boston Children’s Hospital, was waging a hunger strike from prison to bring attention to the treatment of troubled youths by medical institutions and by prosecutors he considers overzealous.

In a statement read by his wife outside Boston Court House on Wednesday, 32-year-old Gottesfeld said he is ending his hunger strike to “continue to fight and defend those who cannot defend themselves.”

Gottesfeld has previously said he orchestrated the attack on the hospital to protest the treatment of Justina Pelletier, a Connecticut teenager who was at the center of a custody dispute based on conflicting medical diagnoses.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

