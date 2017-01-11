Local real estate market getting stronger, but foreclosures are up

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Real estate is booming in the Springfield area, Hampden County Register of Deeds Donald Ashe says. Over the past six months, there had been more than $1 million worth of commercial real estate transactions in the county, and home sales have also been increasing.

The average price of a home in the city of Springfield is well below the state average at $154,000. Average prices for suburban communities such as Longmeadow and Wilbraham are much higher, however.

Ashe noted that part of the reason for a recent increase in local home prices is the lack of available housing stock, making it easier for sellers to get the prices they want.

Ashe noted that foreclosures increased by 48%, but said that this number is deceptively high. There are some 1,200 foreclosures going on in Hampden County at one stage or another in the process. He said that the Legislature recently approved rules that stretch out the period to negotiate foreclosures, and said that many of the 1,200 foreclosures are just in the early phases. Ashe added that the current state of foreclosures is nothing like the crisis that we were facing in 2008 and 2009 at the height of the Great Recession.