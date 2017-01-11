Inside Frequency – Negative Copy

(CW) – Executive Producer Jeremy Carver talks about the next episode of Frequency.

About the episode:

Raimy (Peyton List) and Frank (Riley Smith) find themselves in the thick of things. Meanwhile, Frank learns the meaning behind a betrayal. Mekhi Phifer, Devin Kelley, Anthony Ruivivar, Daniel Bonjour and Lenny Jacobson also star. John Behring directed the episode written by Michael Alaimo (#111).

Don’t see the video? Click here to view >>

Connect with Frequency Online:

Like Frequency on FACEBOOK:https://www.facebook.com/CWFrequency

Follow Frequency on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CWFrequency

Follow Frequency on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/CWFrequency/

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/