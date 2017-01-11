Illegal left turns can catch up to drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Taking illegal turns and running stop signs may save you time, but it could cost you in the long run.

A viewer contacted 22News about drivers taking illegal left turns at the busy intersection of Island Pond Road and Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield. We spotted a car doing just that, ignoring the “No Left Turn” sign, to avoid traffic on Roosevelt Avenue.

Bill Grinnell from Webber and Grinnell Insurance in Northampton told 22News, a moving violation could impact your job. “If you drive for a company as part of your job, and with too many violations, they will not allow you to drive a company vehicle, and hence, you could be without a job.”

Grinnell said no points are added to your driving record after your first moving violation; second and subsequent violations will result in two points per violation. That could result in your insurance premium increasing by as much as $200 per year.