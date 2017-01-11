(CW) – JB Smoove, Russell Peters, Jay Pharoah and more perform at the Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala, on The CW, Monday, January 16 at 8/7c!

About the Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala Trailer:

For the second year, in a strategic partnership with Just For Laughs, The CW Network today announced the brand new primetime comedy special, the HOWIE MANDEL ALL-STAR COMEDY GALA. Featuring stand-up performances from today’s comedic heavyweights such as Jay Pharoah, Iliza Shlesinger, Russell Peters and JB Smoove, this special will premiere Monday, January 16, 8:00-10:00 pm ET/PT on The CW.

Recorded at the biggest comedy event in the world, the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, and hosted by Howie Mandel, this primetime special also showcases performances from Alonzo Bodden, Jo Koy, Matt Donaher, Ryan Hamilton, Gina Brillon and Tom Papa.

Additionally, as Just For Laughs prepares to celebrate its 35th anniversary this year, the special includes comedians paying tribute to some of their favorite comedians from the festival over the past 34 years, such as Amy Schumer, Jim Gaffigan and Wanda Sykes.

