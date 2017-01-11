Holyoke mayor responds to protests, allegations regarding New Year’s Day fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse has announced that he’s willing to talk to the city council about fire trucks that are out of service due to “brownouts.”

A brownout is when a city takes a fire truck out of service and moves its staff to other areas where there are personnel gaps.

A group of protesters stood outside the city hall on Tuesday urging the mayor to stop brownouts, and fully fund and staff the fire department.The protests came more than a week after the deadly New Year’s Day fire in Holyoke, that killed three people, and left 50 homeless.

Morse posted a video to his Facebook page Tuesday night in response to the protesters who said the fire department is understaffed and underfunded due to the brownouts. A Holyoke firefighters union has claimed if Engine 2, which was browned out two years ago, was in service on New Year’s Day, three more firefighters would have been there to help.

Morse and Holyoke Fire Chief John Pond have both said the browning out of Engine 2 did not affect the fire at 106 North East Street.

“There were two particular issues at hand with this incident,” Morse said. “Number one, the alarm in the building that should have connected to the fire department, wasn’t operating that day, and number two, there were no sprinklers in the building.”

Morse, who called public safety his main priority, said the city is taking steps to prevent future tragedies, which includes the effort to hire ten new firefighters within the next few months.