Herbs for cooking and cosmetics: Vanilla

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) You can use herbs for so much more than cooking! Carol Joyce is the Owner of White Buffalo Herbs in Warwick showed us how to use vanilla in cooking & cosmetics.

HOT VANILLA

2 cups whole milk (organic, if possible)

2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

2 tsp. organic honey or agave syrup OR a sprinkle of Stevia powder

Directions

1. Heat milk over low heat until quite hot or microwavw for 1 minute per cup of mil used in recipe. DO NOT boil.

2. Add sweetener & vanilla. Stir briskly (I like to use a wire whisk, makes it frothy!)

3. Let cool slightly & then drink.

4. Easy & tasty!

Serves 2

Herbal VANILLA Extract

1 Vanilla bean

1 pint 100 proof vodka or 100 proof dark unflavored rum

1 sterilized pint canning jar with lid

indelible marker

label

Directions

1. Cut vanilla bean open & scrape seeds & pulp into clean jar.

2. Chop vanilla bean into small pieces

3. Put into clean ball jar.

4. Pour vodka or rum over to cover to top of jar.

5. Screw lid on

6. Label with indelible marker

7. Store in cool, dry place out of direct sunlight for 4-6 weeks.

8. Decant (strain through cheesecloth) & compost the used vanilla bean. Can stored up to 2 years!

COSMETIC recipes for VANILLA

Sweet Vanilla Face Mask

1/2 cup coconut oil

¼ cup honey

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Directions

1 Put Coconut oil & honey in small pan & heat over very low flame until just melted.

2. Mix well.

3. Add in vanilla extract & whip with a whisk

4. Pour into a jar & let it cool

5. Apply small amount to clean, dry face & leave on for 5-=10 minutes. Avoid eyes.

6. Rinse well with warm water & wash cloth.

Gives face a wonderful glow!