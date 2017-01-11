Health benefits of golden milk

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – What is golden milk and how do you make it? Saskia Cote, Owner of Bottom Line Bodywork, showed us how to make it, and told us what the health benefits are.

Golden Milk

Turmeric paste

¼ C turmeric powder

½ C water

1 T coconut oil (unprocessed)

1/2 t black pepper

Put water in a pot, add turmeric powder and blend over medium heat to form a paste. Add black pepper and coconut oil. Store in a jar in the fridge for 1-2 weeks

To make the milk

1 C coconut milk

1 C water

1 t turmeric paste

Dash of cinnamon powder

Ground fresh ginger (optional)

Raw honey to taste

Mix all the ingredients except the honey in a pot over low-medium heat, mix well and heat it to warm but not boiling. Pour in a cup, add honey to taste.