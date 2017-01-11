Healey selected as Westfield State commencement speaker

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has been chosen as this year’s commencement speaker at Westfield State University.

A Democrat, Healey was first elected attorney general in 2014 after serving as head of the civil rights division in the office of then-Attorney General Martha Coakley. She has been a very visible, but often controversial figure in state politics since her election. Healey has drawn both praise and criticism for her crackdown on so-called “copycat assault weapons;” guns that are “similar in construction and configuration” to weapons banned under state law.

Healey also received nationwide attention for setting up a hotline to report hate crimes or threats following the 2016 presidential election.

In a news release sent to 22News, Westfield State President Ramon Torrecilha said that they are pleased to have Healey as their speaker.

“Attorney General Healey’s exemplary work as a public servant and her impressive list of professional achievements align well with the university’s emphasis on civic engagement and the strength of our criminal justice program,” Torrecilha said.

Healey will address graduates during commencement at the MassMutual Center in Springfield on May 20.