Gun store shootout caught on camera

gun robbery
Security cameras show Georgia gun shop owner in fatal shootout with armed robbers.

(WXIA/NBC News) Newly released surveillance video shows a deadly shootout between the owner of a Mableton, Georgia gun store and two armed robbers.

One of the robbers was killed in the exchange of gunfire.

“I had no other choice,” said Dixie Gun & Pawn owner Jimmy Groover. “I hate that it happened.”

Groover said he was protecting his fellow employee and two customers in the store when he shot and killed one of those robbers.

The December 26th robbery attempt was one of several targeting Groover’s store.

