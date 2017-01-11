Northampton PD to use impaired driving goggles to teach safety

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – New goggles will help police in Northampton teach drivers about the dangers of impaired driving.

According to the Northampton Police Department’s Facebook page, each pair of goggles simulate a different type of impaired driving, including driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana and drowsiness. The goggles were donated with a pedal cart, which police say they will use at community events to give people the chance experience the effects of driving under the influence in a controlled environment.

“We’re dedicated to keeping our roads safe through education and enforcement,” the police department wrote.

