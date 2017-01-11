Five car pile-up, rollover causing partial closure of Route 20 in Chester

Crews working to tow cars away

Mark Wiernasz
cracked windshield

CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Two accidents have closed a portion of Route 20 in the Hampden County town of Chester.

Chester Assistant Fire Chief Henry Fristik told 22News a five-car pile-up happened just east of downtown Chester, while a separate rollover occurred near the state park.

A school bus was part of the five-car crash but there were no children on board. Fristik told 22News there are no serious injuries in either accident, but a portion of Route 20 will remain closed while the cars are being towed away.

