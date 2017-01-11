Eversource gets approval to build more solar plants in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved new solar projects by Eversource Energy to be constructed in the state.

As part of the company, and the state’s, commitment to clean solar energy, new utility-scale solar facilities will increase the amount of solar power produced by Eversource from the current eight megawatts to a maximum of 70 megawatts statewide. The energy produced will be sold to the regional energy market with reduced costs to customers and reduced impact to the environment.

The falling costs of solar panels combined with federal investment tax credits for construction and additional Solar Renewable Energy Credits for the power they produce, Eversource will see substantial savings that will be passed on to customers.

Eversource is currently in the process of identifying parcels of land most suitable for the project and seeking local approval for construction. The company anticipates completing its list of proposed sites by May and expects to complete construction of all new facilities by the end of 2017.