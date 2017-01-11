Electronic tolling, tollbooth demolition to be discussed at public meetings

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s all-electronic tolling system has been in place on the Massachusetts Turnpike for more than three months now, and the state is looking for feedback from drivers. A series of public meetings are being held around the state over the next few weeks, to provide updates on the status of the program, as well as the construction work at the former toll plazas.

Two such hearings are being held in western Massachusetts:

Monday, January 23 from 6:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M.
District 2 Highway Office
811 North King Street
Northampton

Tuesday, February 7 from 6:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M.
District 1 Highway Office
270 Main Street
Lenox

Additional meetings are scheduled in Westborough and Brighton.

While the toll booths themselves have been demolished, a lot of work remains to be done. This includes drainage work, repaving, and guardrail installation at the 23 former toll plazas from West Stockbridge to Boston.

