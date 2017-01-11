Break-in suspect placed in Springfield’s Most Wanted list

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Major Crime Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding a 21-year-old Springfield man accused of multiple break-ins.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, detectives investigating several house break-ins in the Springfield area determined that they were all committed by the same person, Travis Lewis.

Lewis is now wanted for the following arrest warrants:

Breaking and Entering (dwelling) (Several Counts)

Receiving Stolen Property (Several Counts)

Larceny From a Building (Several Counts)

Larceny By Single Scheme

Larceny of a Firearm (Two Counts)

Lewis’ last known address was 196 Dunmoreland Street in Springfield. Sgt. Delaney said Lewis has a long criminal history and believed to still be in the Springfield area.

If you have any information on Lewis’ whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 413-787-6355, or “Text-a-Tip”. Delaney said if you see Lewis on the street, call 911 immediately and let the dispatcher know where you are.