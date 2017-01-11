40-degree temperature shift in 24 hours

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From bitter cold to almost spring-like, temperatures are moving upwards. There was bone-chilling cold Tuesday morning, with temperatures near or below zero. As the day went on, temperatures went up in the 20s.

While it normally gets colder at night, it actually warmed up a bit overnight, particularly in the Berkshires, where temperatures went above freezing.

By Wednesday morning, the temperatures had gone up everywhere, including in the Springfield area, where the temperatures hit the low 40s.

In all, the temperature change from 4:00 Tuesday morning to 4:00 Wednesday morning is huge- a 40-degree change in just over 24 hours.

Interactive Radar Live Radar 7 Day Forecast National Northeast Midwest Northwest Southeast Southwest